Weak high pressure will build today, with dry and seasonable conditions, followed by warmer, wetter weather for tomorrow and Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Showers, mainly late in the evening. Low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers, mainly in the morning. High near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Extended ForecastSaturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of rain showers, gradually turning to snow showers around midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Monday: Cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 44 degrees, and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:31 a.m.
Sunset: 7:17 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 95 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.