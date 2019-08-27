A weak and moisture-poor cold front is approaching from the west. High pressure will then descend over the Ohio Valley and keep the region dry for the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Drizzle or light rain likely before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 miles per hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 70 degrees, and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.
Sunset: 7:53 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Crescent with 5% of the Moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)