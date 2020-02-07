After yesterday’s storm, today is expected to remain cold but relatively clear.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow night: Snow showers likely, gradually turning to rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Rain and snow showers likely early in the morning, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday night: Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow showers, gradually turning to snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.

Wednesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 21 degrees; noon, 27 degrees, and 5 p.m., 28 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.

Sunset: 5:39 p.m.

Moon: Full moon.

