After yesterday’s storm, today is expected to remain cold but relatively clear.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Snow showers likely, gradually turning to rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Rain and snow showers likely early in the morning, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Rain likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow showers, gradually turning to snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 21 degrees; noon, 27 degrees, and 5 p.m., 28 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.
Sunset: 5:39 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.