Cooler, drier conditions are expected following Monday’s cold front. Another cold front will bring showers later in the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.
Extended ForecastFriday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 64 degrees, and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
Sunset: 7:10 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 33 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated
(U.S Naval Observatory)