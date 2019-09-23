Cooler, drier conditions are expected following Monday’s cold front. Another cold front will bring showers later in the week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.

Extended ForecastFriday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 64 degrees, and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 7:10 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 33 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated

(U.S Naval Observatory)

