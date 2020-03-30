Cooler temperatures and light showers will dominate the beginning of the week, followed by a warmer, clearer weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Calm wind.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly later in the evening. Cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 44 degrees, and 5 p.m., 48 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
Sunset: 7:38 p.m.
Moon: First quarter.