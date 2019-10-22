A broad west-southwest flow will hang over Pennsylvania for the rest of the week, with weak cold fronts likely arriving over the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.

Friday: A chance of showers after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night: A chance of showers before 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended ForecastSaturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 49 degrees, and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.

Sunset: 6:22 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 27 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated

(U.S Naval Observatory)

