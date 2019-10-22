A broad west-southwest flow will hang over Pennsylvania for the rest of the week, with weak cold fronts likely arriving over the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Friday: A chance of showers after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers before 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended ForecastSaturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 49 degrees, and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:34 a.m.
Sunset: 6:22 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 27 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated
(U.S Naval Observatory)