High pressure over New England will slide off the coast today, allowing a warm and humid flow to develop. A cold front will settle south through the region tonight into tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of rain between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of light rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers or light rain before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.
Sunset: 7:30 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S Naval Observatory)