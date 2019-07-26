High pressure will stay over the state today. Later on Sunday and during the middle of the week, a cold front will slowly be pushed through the area.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 miles-per-hour becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers after 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local ReportThe temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 80 degrees; 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.
Sunset: 8:36 p.m.
Moon: Waning Crescent with 26 percent of the moon’s surface visible.