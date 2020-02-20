A clear, warm weekend is in the forecast, followed by a wet start to next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 19 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 24 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 12 degrees; noon, 27 degrees, and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.

Sunset: 5:55 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated. 