A clear, warm weekend is in the forecast, followed by a wet start to next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 19 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 24 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 12 degrees; noon, 27 degrees, and 5 p.m., 30 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.
Sunset: 5:55 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.