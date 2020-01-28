High pressure will build into Pennsylvania, bringing mild weather for the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 33 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15 degrees. Light north wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 23 degrees; noon, 30 degrees, and 5 p.m., 31 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:28 a.m.
Sunset: 5:26 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 19 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.