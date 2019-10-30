A strong, moist cold front will sweep through the area this afternoon and evening, bringing significant rainfall.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain before 11 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 a.m. and 2 .p.m, then showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 64 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers before 5 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 39 degrees. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 58 degrees, and 5 p.m., 63 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:43 a.m.
Sunset: 6:11 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 14 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.