Another mixed precipitation event is expected today, followed by the coldest air of the season tonight and tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain during the day, then a slight chance of rain and snow for the evening. High near 40 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14 degrees. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21 degrees. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 8 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain for the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of snow early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 39 degrees, and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.
Sunset: 5:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 77 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.