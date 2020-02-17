A dusting of snow is possible today, despite the warm temperature. The rest of the week will trend colder, with a brief shot of arctic air for late week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow in the early hours of the morning, turning to rain during the day. High near 43 degrees. South wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow, gradually turning to snow later in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11 degrees.
Extended ForecastFriday: Sunny, with a high near 32 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 35 degrees; noon, 40 degrees, and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.
Sunset: 5:51 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 24 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.