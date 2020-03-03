A weak clipper will pass through the southern part of the state late Wednesday, then high pressure will build in on Thursday. A deep upper level trough is expected to swing through the region Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of rain showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 11 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Light southwest wind.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain showers early, then a chance of rain and snow showers later in the evening/morning hours, then a chance of snow showers.. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain and snow showers during the morning, then rain and snow showers. High near 39. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday night: Snow showers early in the evening. Low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended ForecastSaturday: Sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 32 degrees; noon, 41 degrees, and 5 p.m., 41 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.
Sunset: 6:08 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 67 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.