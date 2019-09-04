High pressure is moving into the area, bringing cool, dry weather for the rest of the week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 65 degrees, and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 7:40 p.m.

Moon: First quarter at 11:10 p.m.

(U.S Naval Observatory)

