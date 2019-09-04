High pressure is moving into the area, bringing cool, dry weather for the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Northeast wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. North wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 65 degrees, and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.
Sunset: 7:40 p.m.
Moon: First quarter at 11:10 p.m.
(U.S Naval Observatory)