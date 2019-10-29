A widespread, soaking rain is expected for tonight and tomorrow, followed by much colder air and the first snow showers of the year.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 2 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Showers, mainly between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., then rain after 4 a.m. Low around 52 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain. High near 65 degrees. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain before 2 a.m., then showers after 2 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Friday: Showers, mainly before 8 a.m. High near 42 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Extended ForecastSaturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 58 degrees, and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:42 a.m.
Sunset: 6:12 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 7 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.