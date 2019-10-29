A widespread, soaking rain is expected for tonight and tomorrow, followed by much colder air and the first snow showers of the year.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 2 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Showers, mainly between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., then rain after 4 a.m. Low around 52 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Rain. High near 65 degrees. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Rain before 2 a.m., then showers after 2 a.m. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday: Showers, mainly before 8 a.m. High near 42 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.

Extended ForecastSaturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 58 degrees, and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:42 a.m.

Sunset: 6:12 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 7 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

