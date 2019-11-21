A cold front approaches, followed by stormy conditions Saturday and Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 35 degrees by 5 p.m. Northwest wind 10 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Extended ForecastMonday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 40 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.
Sunset: 4:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 22 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated