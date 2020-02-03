Temperatures will continue to be well above normal today, followed by cooler temperatures later in the week.
Progressland OutlookToday: Rain. High near 51 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain showers likely before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of sleet, gradually turning to freezing rain. Low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Freezing rain early in the morning, then rain. High near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday night: Rain showers likely before midnight, then rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 47 degrees, and 5 p.m., 48 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:22 a.m.
Sunset: 5:34 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 73 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.