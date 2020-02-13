Temperatures will rebound as warmer, drier weather is expected today through Monday, with only a few light snow showers.

Progressland OutlookToday: Partly sunny, with a high near 21 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind around 11 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 8 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.

Monday night:

Snow likely in the early morning hours, gradually turning to rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday night: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 14 degrees; noon, 18 degrees, and 5 p.m., 18 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Sunset: 5:46 p.m.

Moon: Last quarter.

Tags