Temperatures will rebound as warmer, drier weather is expected today through Monday, with only a few light snow showers.
Progressland OutlookToday: Partly sunny, with a high near 21 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northwest wind around 11 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 8 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Monday night:
Snow likely in the early morning hours, gradually turning to rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday night: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 14 degrees; noon, 18 degrees, and 5 p.m., 18 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.
Sunset: 5:46 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter.