Dry weather and reasonable temperatures will reign across the region today, followed by rain tomorrow. The end of the work week is expected to be cool and blustery.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 56 degrees. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.
Thursday night: Patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Patchy frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 53 degrees, and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.
Sunset: 6:33 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated
(U.S Naval Observatory)