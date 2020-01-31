The weekend weather is expected to be unseasonably pleasant, with mild temperatures and only a small chance of snow showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers early in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:25 a.m.
Sunset: 5:30 p.m.
Moon: First quarter.