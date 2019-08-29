A weak front will drop down from the Great Lakes and cross the region today. Little or no rain is expected from this front.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 79 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. North wild 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Light east wind.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Change of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.
Sunset: 7:50 p.m.
Moon: New moon at 6:37 a.m.
(U.S Naval Observatory)