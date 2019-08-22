Cooler and less humid conditions will move into the area for the weekend.
Progressland OutlookToday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. North wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 9 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees. North wind around 6 miles-per-hour.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Extended forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local reportThe temperature forecast for today for the Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; 12 p.m., 66 degrees; 5 p.m., 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.
Sunset: 8:02 p.m.
Moon: Last Quarter
(U.S. Naval Observatory)