Cooler and less humid conditions will move into the area for the weekend.

Progressland OutlookToday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. North wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 9 p.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees. North wind around 6 miles-per-hour.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

Extended forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local reportThe temperature forecast for today for the Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; 12 p.m., 66 degrees; 5 p.m., 72 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 8:02 p.m.

Moon: Last Quarter

(U.S. Naval Observatory)