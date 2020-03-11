A few showers are possible tonight, just ahead of an approaching cold front. Cooler conditions are expected for the weekend, before temperatures climb to well above normal next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Showers, mainly between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., then rain after 3 a.m. Low around 45 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers through early afternoon. High near 54 degrees. West wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 49 degrees, and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:29 a.m.
Sunset: 7:18 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 89 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.