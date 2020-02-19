A dry spell is expected to last from today through the end of the week, with temperatures starting cold and gradually growing warmer.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8 degrees. Wind chill values as low as zero degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 20 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 24 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of snow in the early hours of the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 degrees.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy with a high near 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 18 degrees; noon, 24 degrees, and 5 p.m., 23 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 5:54 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 9 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

