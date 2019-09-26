High pressure will return to the region today, with dry conditions expected until another front moves through the region later Saturday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 9 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 67 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 7:03 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 2 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

(U.S. Naval Observatory)

