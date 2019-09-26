High pressure will return to the region today, with dry conditions expected until another front moves through the region later Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 9 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy with a low around 56 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 67 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.
Sunset: 7:03 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 2 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)