Weak high pressure will build today, with dry and seasonable conditions, followed by warmer, wetter weather for tomorrow and Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Showers, mainly in the evening. Low around 42 degrees. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers. High near 64 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 40 degrees
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 47 degrees, and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:20 a.m.
Sunset: 7:24 p.m.
Moon: Waning Crescent with 29 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.