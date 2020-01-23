Rain is expected to dominate the weather this afternoon and tomorrow, with a possibility of snow showers as the weekend goes on.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 33 degrees. East wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely. High near 37 degrees. East wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended ForecastMonday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 23 degrees; noon, 36 degrees, and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:32 a.m.
Sunset: 5:20 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.