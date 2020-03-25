Temperatures will rise above normal highs today and stay warm through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Showers, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Low around 41 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers, mainly in the early morning. High near 56 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible
Saturday: Showers. High near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday night: Showers. Low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly early in the day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 50 degrees, and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.
Sunset: 7:33 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.