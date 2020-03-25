Temperatures will rise above normal highs today and stay warm through the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Showers, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Low around 41 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Showers, mainly in the early morning. High near 56 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Showers, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible

Saturday: Showers. High near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Saturday night: Showers. Low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly early in the day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 50 degrees, and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:06 a.m.

Sunset: 7:33 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

