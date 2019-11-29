A storm system will move into the region Saturday night and last until Monday, bringing wintry precipitation to the area.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of sleet between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then freezing rain. Low around 28 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Periods of freezing rain before 8 a.m., then snow and freezing rain between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then rain after 11 a.m. High near 40 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain showers likely before 8 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then sleet after 2 a.m. Low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Sleet before 8 a.m., then periods of snow between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then rain and snow showers likely after 2 p.m. High near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: Rain and snow showers likely before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 34 degrees; and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 16 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.