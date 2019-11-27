Following the gloomy holiday, today and tomorrow are expected to be sunnier and drier, with foul weather once again returning for Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Tomorrow night: Snow, freezing rain, and sleet before 3 a.m., then freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then freezing rain after 4 a.m. Low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: Freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow before 11 a.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m, then rain likely after 2 p.m. High near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Sunday night: Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Rain and snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 37 degrees, and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:16 a.m.
Sunset: 4:47 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 9 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.