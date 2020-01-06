Light snow and flurries will last through tomorrow, followed by pleasant weather Thursday and rain for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow before 3 p.m., gradually turning to snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. South wind around 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow this evening, followed by snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tomorrow: Snow showers. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 28 degrees. West wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of rain or freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, becoming all rain after noon. High near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Rain. High near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 25 degrees; noon, 31 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:39 a.m.
Sunset: 5:01 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.