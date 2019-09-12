A slow moving frontal system is descending upon Southern Pennsylvania. Another system will weaken as it moves into the area Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy drizzle before 8 a.m., then patchy drizzle with a slight chance of light rain between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a slight chance of light rain after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 67 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitaiton is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended ForecastMonday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 63 degrees, and 5 p.m., 66 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.
Sunset: 7:27 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 100 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated
(U.S Naval Observatory)