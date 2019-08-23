Dry and cool weather conditions will be in the area for several days. The humidity will also be low early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees. Northeast wind around 5 miles-per-hour.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local reportThe temperature forecast for today for the Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; 12 p.m., 67 degrees; 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Surise: 6:32 a.m.
Sunset: 7:59 p.m.
Moon: Waning Crescent with 39 percent of the moon’s surface visible.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)