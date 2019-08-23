Dry and cool weather conditions will be in the area for several days. The humidity will also be low early next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees. Northeast wind around 5 miles-per-hour.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Local reportThe temperature forecast for today for the Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; 12 p.m., 67 degrees; 5 p.m., 71 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Surise: 6:32 a.m.

Sunset: 7:59 p.m.

Moon: Waning Crescent with 39 percent of the moon’s surface visible.

(U.S. Naval Observatory)

