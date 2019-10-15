Today’s strong front will be followed by cool, windy weather for the remainder of the work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Occasional rain, mainly before 5 p.m. High near 56 degrees. East wind 6 to 9 mies-per-hour becoming southwest in the afternoon. One hundred percent of precipitation, between three quarters and one inch of rain.
Tonight: A chance of rain before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 precipitation. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Extended Forecas
t
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 52 degrees, and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.
Sunset: 6:32 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated
(U.S Naval Observatory)