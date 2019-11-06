A cold front will push into the region Thursday, bringing rain that will turn to snow later in the day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m., then rain between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then snow after 2 p.m. High near 40 degrees. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Snow before 8 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 5 a.m. Low around 24 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 34 degrees; noon, 38 degrees, and 5 p.m., 36 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.
Sunset: 5:03 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 78 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.