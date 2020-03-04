A pleasant, sunny day today will turn blustery and stormy tomorrow, followed by fairer weather for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of snow showers in the early hours of the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow: Rain and snow in the morning, turning to rain for the afternoon before rain and snow return in the evening. High near 39 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Snow, mainly early in the evening. Low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees.
Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 41 degrees, and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.
Sunset: 6:10 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 77 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.