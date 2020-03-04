A pleasant, sunny day today will turn blustery and stormy tomorrow, followed by fairer weather for the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: A chance of snow showers in the early hours of the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tomorrow: Rain and snow in the morning, turning to rain for the afternoon before rain and snow return in the evening. High near 39 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Snow, mainly early in the evening. Low around 19 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees.

Monday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 41 degrees, and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 6:10 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 77 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

