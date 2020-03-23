An unsettled weather pattern will afford several opportunities for precipitation this week, mainly tonight and tomorrow, and again Friday through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Rain, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Low around 38 degrees. East wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain. High near 44 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of rain in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: Rain, turning to showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: Showers. High near 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 34 degrees; noon, 40 degrees, and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.
Sunset: 7:31 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.