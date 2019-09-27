Today’s cold front will be followed by high pressure that is expected to keep the region dry through the middle of next week.

Progressland OutlookToday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 7:01 p.m.

Moon: New moon at 2:26 p.m.

(U.S Naval Observatory)

