Today’s cold front will be followed by high pressure that is expected to keep the region dry through the middle of next week.
Progressland OutlookToday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.
Sunset: 7:01 p.m.
Moon: New moon at 2:26 p.m.
(U.S Naval Observatory)