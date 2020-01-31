Temperatures will remain above average and trend even warmer into the new week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 35 degrees; noon, 44 degrees, and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:23 a.m.
Sunset: 5:33 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 64 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.