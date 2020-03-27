A wave of low pressure will move in today, bringing a period of moderate rain, with thunderstorms possible late tonight and early tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 49 degrees. Southeast wind 7 to 13 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 47 degrees. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Extended ForecastTuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 42 degrees; noon, 45 degrees, and 5 p.m., 48 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.
Sunset: 7:35 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 15 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.