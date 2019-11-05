A cold front will likely push into the region tomorrow, bringing colder temperatures and possibly even snow showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Rain, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 41 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Snow likely before 10 p.m., then a chance of snow showers, mainly between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday: A chance of snow after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18 degrees.
Extended ForecastSaturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon, 41 degrees, and 5 p.m., 43 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.
Sunset: 5:04 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 69 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.