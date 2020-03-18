Milder temperatures and rain showers will dominate today and tomorrow, with cooler, drier weather expected for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. South wind around 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 55 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 68 degrees. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers in the earliest hours of the morning. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24 degrees.
Monday: A chance of rain showers, snow showers, and sleet. Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 41 degrees; noon, 55 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:18 a.m.
Sunset: 7:25 p.m.
Moon: Waning Crescent with 21 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.