A modest cool down today will abruptly change as temperatures surge back above normal tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 21 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

Monday night: Showers likely, mainly overnight. Cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Showers. High near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 36 degrees, and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.

Sunset: 6:12 p.m.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

