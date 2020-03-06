A modest cool down today will abruptly change as temperatures surge back above normal tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 21 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly overnight. Cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Showers. High near 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 36 degrees, and 5 p.m., 37 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:38 a.m.
Sunset: 6:12 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.