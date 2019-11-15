More cold air and a brisk wind is on the way for the weekend, with below-average temperatures and relatively calm weather continuing through the beginning of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. East wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 18 degrees. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 32 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.
Sunset: 4:54 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 84 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.