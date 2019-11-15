More cold air and a brisk wind is on the way for the weekend, with below-average temperatures and relatively calm weather continuing through the beginning of next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. East wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 18 degrees. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.

Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 20 degrees; noon, 32 degrees, and 5 p.m., 32 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:02 a.m.

Sunset: 4:54 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 84 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

