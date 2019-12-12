Today’s stormy weather is expected to last though the weekend, with ice, heavy rain and snow all likely.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of freezing rain before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then rain likely after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected.
Tonight: Rain with light rain likely before 7 p.m., then rain after 7 p.m. Low around 33. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain. High near 42 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 3 p.m., then a chance of snow showers after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Snow likely before 4 a.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday: Rain and freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with snow. Cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 33 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:30 a.m.
Sunset: 4:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.