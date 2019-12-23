High pressure will stay in control through Christmas Day, followed by a weak front which will bring clouds but little to no precipitaiton
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. South wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.
Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 44 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 36 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.
Sunset: 4:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 3 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.