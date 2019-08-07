High moisture and humidity will stay in the area today. A cold front will be moving in, cooler and drier air will move into the area for the end of the week.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Local ReportThe temperature forecast for today for Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 75 degrees; 5 p.m., 79 degrees.

Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Sunset: 8:22 p.m.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 60 percent of the moon’s surface visible.

