High moisture and humidity will stay in the area today. A cold front will be moving in, cooler and drier air will move into the area for the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for today for Clearfield/Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 75 degrees; 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.
Sunset: 8:22 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 60 percent of the moon’s surface visible.
(U.S. Naval Observatory)