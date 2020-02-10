Yesterday’s cold front lingers, bringing more rain for the morning, followed by drier and cooler air this afternoon and tomorrow morning.
Progressland OutlookToday: A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees. West wind around 10 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain and snow before midnight, then rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, gradually turning to rain. Low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain during the day, then a chance of rain and snow during the evening. High near 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of snow early in the evening, then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 13 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 35 degrees; noon, 40 degrees, and 5 p.m., 39 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.
Sunset: 5:43 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.