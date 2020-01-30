High pressure will provide tranquil weather for the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of snow showers after 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 37 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local ReportThe temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 26 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 35 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:26 a.m.
Sunset: 5:29 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 35 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.